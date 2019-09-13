9/13/19 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (10-7, 4.06 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, and wasn’t a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 10-7. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 3.06 ERA). Kershaw only lasted four innings in his previous outing, giving up three runs in a loss to the San Francisco Giants last Friday.
- The Mets lost three out of four against the Dodgers in Los Angeles back in May.
- This is the Dodgers’ first trip to Citi Field since June of 2018, when they swept a three game series against the Mets.
- Syndergaard faced the Dodgers back on May 29, giving up three runs in six innings of work, but was left with a no decision when the Mets’ bullpen melted down in a 9-8 loss.
- Kershaw squared off against the Mets back on May 27, giving up three runs in six innings to pick up his fifth win of the year.
- After resting yesterday, Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ lineup. McNeil will start at third base and bat leadoff.
- Wilson Ramos will catch Syndergaard again and bat cleanup.
- Pete Alonso, who is in an 0 for 12 funk with seven strikeouts, will get the day off. Todd Frazier will start at first base and bat sixth.
- Corey Seager is 5 for 8 with two doubles and a homer in his career against Syndergaard.
- J.D. Davis (1 for 3, HR, 2 RBI) and Joe Panik (11 for 41, HR, 4 RBI) are two of the few Mets with decent numbers against Kershaw.
