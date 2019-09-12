9/12/19 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

The Mets will send right hander Marcus Stroman (7-13, 3.42 ERA) to the bump this afternoon. Stroman struggled again in his last start, giving up five runs (four earned) in four innings to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday. The Diamondbacks will counter with rookie lefty Alex Young (7-3, 3.38 ERA). Young dominated the Cincinnati Reds last Saturday, striking out 12 over eight shutout innings to pick up his seventh win on the year.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Stroman faced the Diamondbacks earlier this season, giving up six runs in 5.2 innings to take a loss as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Young has never faced the Mets before.
- After getting the day off yesterday, Robinson Cano and Michael Conforto are back in the Mets’ lineup. Cano will start at second base and bat third while Conforto plays right field and bats fifth.
- Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo, and Wilson Ramos will get the day off.
- David Peralta (3 for 3, HR, 2 RBI), Adam Jones (9 for 25, 2 2B, 4 RBI) and Jarrod Dyson (4 for 13, RBI) have good numbers against Stroman.
- This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Diamondbacks. The Mets are 4-2 over the first six meetings between the two clubs.
