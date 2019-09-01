9/1/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets (69-66) have made it to September, and they are still playing meaningful baseball, a feat that didn’t seem possible just a month ago. After a tough six game losing streak deflated the Mets’ hopes a bit, the team has responded by picking up two straight wins over another playoff contender, the Philadelphia Phillies (69-65). The Mets will look to break out the brooms and complete the sweep of the Phillies tonight. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and will be nationally televised as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.
The Mets will send right hander Marcus Stroman (7-12, 3.29 ERA) to the mound tonight. Stroman struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in six innings to lose to the Chicago Cubs last Tuesday. The Phillies will counter with righty Zach Eflin (8-11, 4.50 ERA). Eflin picked up a win his last time out, giving up two runs in six innings to defeat the Miami Marlins back on August 24th.
Local Coverage:
Television: ESPN
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Stroman is 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA in three career appearances, including one start, against the Phillies.
- Eflin is 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
- With rosters expanding to 40 players, the Mets have activated Brandon Nimmo from the 60-day injured list and recalled relievers Tyler Bashlor and Daniel Zamora from AAA Syracuse
- Infielder Sam Haggerty, a utility player with speed, was also promoted to the Mets. Reliever Donnie Hart was designated for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot for Haggerty.
- Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ lineup after getting the day off on Saturday. McNeil will start in left field, giving J.D. Davis the night off, and bat leadoff.
- Corey Dickerson is 10 for 27 with three doubles, two home runs, and three RBI’s in his career against Stroman.
- Todd Frazier (4 for 9, 2 HR, 5 RBI), Amed Rosario (6 for 13, 3 2B, 2 RBI) and Michael Conforto (6 for 21, 2 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI) have all done well against Eflin in the past.
- This is the Mets’ final game of the season at Citizen’s Bank Park. The Mets are 3-6 so far in Philadelphia this season.
