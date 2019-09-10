9/10/19 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (10-7, 4.33 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler pitched well in his last start, allowing a run in five innings to beat the Washington Nationals last Wednesday. The Diamondbacks will counter with rookie righty Zac Gallen (3-4, 2.50 ERA). Gallen was dominant in his last outing, allowing one hit in seven shutout innings to top the San Diego Padres last Wednesday.
- Wheeler faced the Diamondbacks back on May 31, allowing four runs in seven innings to pick up his fifth win of the year.
- Gallen faced the Mets at Citi Field back on July 13, giving up two runs in five innings as a member of the Miami Marlins, but was not a factor in the decision.
- J.D. Davis will get a night off tonight. Todd Frazier is back in the Mets’ lineup, batting eighth and starting at third base.
- The Mets have recalled Chris Mazza from AAA Syracuse to add yet another arm to their bullpen.
- Christian Walker (3 for 3, HR, 2 RBI), Adam Jones (3 for 8, RBI), and Jake Lamb (3 for 6, HR, RBI) have good numbers against Wheeler.
- Michael Conforto launched a two run homer against Gallen in his lone start against the Mets.
