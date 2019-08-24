Tomas Nido lands on injured list with concussion

Nido has been in a funk offensively, collecting just three hits in his last 34 at bats before the injury, but this is a tough blow for the Mets’ pitching staff. Several of the staff’s starters, including Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom, have built a strong rapport with Nido due to his excellent defensive skills. While starter Wilson Ramos has improved his defensive game, the Mets are still hurting a bit behind the plate when he is in the lineup.
Veteran Rene Rivera will be recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Nido’s place on the active roster. Rivera has had a career power year in the minor leagues, slugging 25 home runs and driving in 73 runs in 97 games for Syracuse, but he is batting just .254 on the season. The Mets have to hope that some of that pop comes with Rivera to the big league level since he figures to be the primary backup while Nido is on the shelf and could contend for a spot on the playoff roster if the Mets make it that far.
