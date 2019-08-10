Select Page

Tim Tebow is done for the season

Posted by | Aug 10, 2019 | ,

Tim Tebow is done for the season
By: |
For the second straight year, Tim Tebow will finish the minor league season on the shelf. Tebow, who suffered a deep cut on his left pinkie finger and has been on the injured list since, will not recover in time to play again in 2019, Newsday’s Tim Healey reports.

This year with AAA Syracuse, Tebow hit just .163 with four home runs and 19 RBI’s in 77 games. Tebow also piled up the strikeouts, whiffing 98 times in just 239 at bats. This is the second year in a row Tebow ended the year with an injury after a broken hamate bone in his right hand knocked him out of action in late July. According to Healey, the Mets are anticipating Tebow will return to their farm system next year, where he will presumably repeat AAA.

, , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: Tim Tebow is done for the season



Related Posts

8/7/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

8/7/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

August 7, 2019

8/9/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

8/9/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

August 9, 2019

New York Mets need to explore the DFA wire to improve their roster

New York Mets need to explore the DFA wire to improve their roster

August 8, 2019

The Road To The Playoffs Is Paved With Marlins (and Padres and White Sox and Pirates …)

The Road To The Playoffs Is Paved With Marlins (and Padres and White Sox and Pirates …)

August 7, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino