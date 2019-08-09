Reinforcements Are Coming For Mets

Added to all that was swirling already is the news that there will be reinforcements. Brad Brach, who way back when was rumored to be a trade asset in return for Curtis Granderson when Brach was with the Orioles, is on the Mets active roster after being signed yesterday. Joe Panik is not, as of now on the active roster. But it looks like, just as the Mets once spent a Friday night waiting for Yoenis Cespedes to join the roster while watching a Flores home run sail over the wall, will spend this Friday night waiting for another stick to join the team.
Sources have confirmed to MetsmerizedOnline.com that the New York Mets are expected to sign second baseman Joe Panik when he clears waivers tomorrow afternoon.
According to one source, the former St. John’s product has expressed interest in “coming home” to play for the Mets.
Another source said, “If Joe isn’t a Met on Friday afternoon it would be a shock to me.”
Panik, as you know, is from New York. As you know, he was once good, had a tough year, and now he’s a free agent. The Mets, specializing in reunions this season, look like they’re set to bring in Panik according to Metsmerized and hope he’s got something left. Maybe he gets activated officially before 3:00, is in LaGuardia by 6:30 and is getting Gatorade dumped on him by 10:00. Maybe not. But this is the type of thing I think is going to happen tonight … good or bad. The Mets are setting us up for either a wild ride or a monsoon of disappointment. The reinforcements ensure that the ride will be anything but boring.
Tonight will be interesting. See you on the other side.
