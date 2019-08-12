New York Mets officially announce their 2020 schedule

The New York Mets still have a lot to play for in 2019, but it’s never too early to look ahead to next season. Major League Baseball has officially revealed its 2020 schedules today, and the Mets were among the many teams to share theirs on social media. Here’s a look at the full slate courtesy of the Mets’ Twitter account.
There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s take a look at some highlights:
- The Mets open the season on Thursday, March 26, at home against the Washington Nationals. The opening homestand of six games features a three game set with Washington and another with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- The Mets start their road schedule on April 2, with a trip to Washington to take on the Nationals. The Mets’ first road trip is nine games and also includes stops in Houston and Milwaukee.
- The Mets and Marlins will play a three game series in Puerto Rico from April 28-30. The Marlins will serve as the home team.
- The Mets have a pair of 10 game homestands in April (against Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Miami) and late August/early September (Chicago, Colorado, and Washington).
- The Mets’ have two nine game trips on their schedule: the one in April and another in August that will take them to Anaheim, Oakland, and Washington.
- The Mets will play the AL West in interleague play next season, hosting Seattle and Texas while traveling to the Angels and A’s. The Mets will play two games in Houston in April while the Astros come back to Citi Field for two in June.
- The Subway Series will be split into two separate two game series once again. The Yankee Stadium portion will come July 7 and 8 while the Citi Field half comes July 28 and 29.
- In terms of major holidays, the Mets are off on Memorial Day and will be on the road for Labor Day in Atlanta. The Mets will be home for the Fourth of July, when they host the San Diego Padres.
- As a result of their interleague assignment with the AL West, the Mets have three separate West Coast trips: one in June (San Francisco and San Diego) and two in August (Colorado-Los Angeles and Anaheim-Oakland).
- The Mets wrap their home schedule on Sunday, September 20 against the Texas Rangers.
- The Mets end the regular season with a divisional road trip to Philadelphia and Miami, with the finale coming in Miami on September 27.
