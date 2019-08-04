On the year, Diaz is now 1-6 with a 5.44 ERA and five blown saves, far from the great closer the Mets were hoping for when they traded for him over the winter. The Mets are back in a playoff hunt and can’t afford to blow late inning leads if they plan on continuing this run, so Diaz’s job as the closer should be in jeopardy. There is now also an alternative available in Seth Lugo, who worked a perfect eighth inning last night and has been unscored upon in his last 13 appearances.
Manager Mickey Callaway has been steadfast in his support of Diaz for a while, but it appears that things may be starting to change. Check out what Callaway had to say after the game last night.
It sure sounds like the Mets are re-evaluating Diaz’s grip on the closer’s chair. This isn’t to say that Diaz can’t be the Mets’ closer again in a few weeks or next year with a better performance, but he isn’t getting the job done now. Perhaps a lower leverage role will allow Diaz to right himself, leaving Lugo to close games and help the Mets put themselves in a better position to win. It feels like the Mets are making a playoff push in spite of Diaz right now, and until he gets his slider back it makes no sense to let Diaz close games in the pressure of a race.
View the original article on Metstradamus: New York Mets need to pull Edwin Diaz from closer's role