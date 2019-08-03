Mike's Met of the Month, July 2019: Jacob deGrom

In five starts in July, deGrom went 2-0 with an outstanding 1.09 ERA and 1.00 WHIP. deGrom allowed just four earned runs in 33 innings pitched, piling up a ridiculous 46:12 strikeout to walk ratio in the process. Opponents hit just .183 against deGrom in July, which saw the Mets’ ace return to the dominant form that made him a Cy Young Award winner last season. A slow start may make it tough for deGrom to defend his Cy Young Award, but if he continue this hot run deGrom could sneak into the top of the ballots once again.
Previous Mets of the Month:
April: 1B Pete Alonso
May: SS Adeiny Hechavarria
June: OF Jeff McNeil
