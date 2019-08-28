Select Page

Life Still Has Questions After 42

Posted by | Aug 28, 2019 | ,

Life Still Has Questions After 42
By: |
It doesn’t get any bigger than this series against the Cubs … and it won’t get any bigger if the Mets continue their slide over the next two days.

Things seemed rosy after Pete Alonso set a new club record for home runs in a season with his 42nd to right center off Yu Darvish to make it 1-0. But Darvish was spectacular the rest of the way while Marcus Stroman’s night was defined by two missed locaations.

(SNY)

Marcus Stroman is throwing a cutter here to Addison Russell. Wilson Ramos is setting up outside …

(SNY)

The cutter goes in, but doesn’t jam Russell at all or comes around the outside corner. Instead, it’s belt high, and even though it’s outer half, it drifted a bit towards the middle and Russell goes with the pitch the other way or a two run HR to make it 2-1 Cubs.

(SNY)

Here’s Stroman’s two seam fastball to Javy Baez in the sixth. Ramos wants this one inside. Instead …

(SNY)

… Ramos has to reach for it as this one goes middle/middle. MVP candidates don’t miss those, and Baez didn’t miss this one. That made it 4-1 Cubs and that was your ballgame. The only reason to watch after that was to find out that Chris Mazza’s stirrups aren’t team issued … but rather bought on Amazon. If Joe Torre finds out about this the Mets will be fined in perpetuity.

Chris Mazza’s store bought stirrups showed more personality than anything the Players Weekend brought us. (SNY)

Pete Alonso’s record setter was nice but the Mets show up to win ballgames, and they didn’t do it on Tuesday. The 5-2 loss was their fourth straight, and this one was the most inopportune time to lose as the Cubs are the team they’re chasing. Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard are on the hill to win games they’re paid to win … or at least get the Mets to 1-1 in the bottom of the 7th. These are the biggest games in the year and if they lose even one, the mission becomes a lot harder. If they lose them both … 2019 is toast.

No pressure.

Today’s Hate List

No hate list. Only prayers for Blake Bivens and his baseball family.

, , , , , , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: Life Still Has Questions After 42



Related Posts

Minor League Mondays: Brett Baty already earned a promotion

Minor League Mondays: Brett Baty already earned a promotion

August 26, 2019

Bringer Of Oof

Bringer Of Oof

August 26, 2019

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

June 22, 2018

8/23/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

8/23/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

August 23, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino