Select Page

Jeff McNeil is out on a rehab assignment

Posted by | Aug 23, 2019 | ,

Jeff McNeil is out on a rehab assignment
By: |
The positive vibes continue to flow around Citi Field, and the New York Mets are rolling with good news. Besides winning five games in a row, the Mets are getting positive injury news on several injured players. Brandon Nimmo and Jed Lowrie began rehab assignments earlier this week, and Jeff McNeil did the same last night with AAA Syracuse.

Aug 13, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (6) turns a double play over Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) in the fourth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

McNeil got into the game for Syracuse last night, getting hit by a pitch and scoring a run in his lone at bat, but the contest was suspended due to rain. The plan had been for McNeil to get five to seven innings in left and right field in order to gauge his ability to quickly change speeds, a key milestone in a return from a hamstring injury. The Mets have now shifted McNeil’s rehab down to Low-A Brooklyn, SNY’s Andy Martino reports, which is slated to play today in Norwich, Connecticut. That puts McNeil in closer proximity to the Mets, since Norwich is only two and a half hours away from Citi Field.

McNeil is eligible to return from the injured list on Saturday, but it remains to be seen if that will happen as scheduled. The Mets could always play it safe and extend McNeil’s rehab assignment through the weekend, giving him a few extra days before they resume their homestand on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.

, , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: Jeff McNeil is out on a rehab assignment



Related Posts

New York Mets aren't too concerned about Marcus Stroman's hamstring

New York Mets aren&#039;t too concerned about Marcus Stroman&#039;s hamstring

August 22, 2019

Edwin Diaz isn't being put in positions to succeed

Edwin Diaz isn&#039;t being put in positions to succeed

August 17, 2019

Renew Your Perspective

Renew Your Perspective

August 23, 2019

Drop It So We're Hot

Drop It So We&#039;re Hot

August 21, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino