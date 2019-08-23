Jeff McNeil is out on a rehab assignment

The positive vibes continue to flow around Citi Field, and the New York Mets are rolling with good news. Besides winning five games in a row, the Mets are getting positive injury news on several injured players. Brandon Nimmo and Jed Lowrie began rehab assignments earlier this week, and Jeff McNeil did the same last night with AAA Syracuse.

McNeil got into the game for Syracuse last night, getting hit by a pitch and scoring a run in his lone at bat, but the contest was suspended due to rain. The plan had been for McNeil to get five to seven innings in left and right field in order to gauge his ability to quickly change speeds, a key milestone in a return from a hamstring injury. The Mets have now shifted McNeil’s rehab down to Low-A Brooklyn, SNY’s Andy Martino reports, which is slated to play today in Norwich, Connecticut. That puts McNeil in closer proximity to the Mets, since Norwich is only two and a half hours away from Citi Field.

McNeil is eligible to return from the injured list on Saturday, but it remains to be seen if that will happen as scheduled. The Mets could always play it safe and extend McNeil’s rehab assignment through the weekend, giving him a few extra days before they resume their homestand on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.