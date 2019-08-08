The trade that brought Davis to New York in exchange for three prospects seemed superfluous at the time, but it has turned out to be a master stroke for General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen. Davis was a guy with a ton of potential for the Houston Astros, but he had been boxed out of playing time and some scouts viewed him as a AAAA player. The Mets have been pleasantly surprised by Davis, who hit enough to earn a key role early in the season but saw his playing time dissipate once Todd Frazier returned from the injured list.
Davis began getting some time in the outfield to stay in the mix, but he became an everyday player again once Dominic Smith went down with a stress reaction in his foot. The Mets, for the first time since April, have had every day at bats for Davis and he has responded by being a big time contributor on the offensive end.
So far this season, Davis has hit .305 with 12 home runs and 35 RBI’s in just .269 at bats, but he has really taken off since the All Star Break. Davis is batting .385 with three homers and 10 RBI’s in the second half, and he has crushed the baseball to the tune of a 1.083 OPS. That is elite production, and it has helped the Mets a time when the bottom of their lineup is not as strong as it was earlier in the year.
There are still long term questions of where Davis will fit on this roster, but he has proven to be a very valuable player. Davis’ ability to play the corner infield positions and left field has made him a Swiss army knife for Mickey Callaway to deploy whenever players need some rest, and if he keeps producing against right handed pitching Davis will have a case to be an every day player. That is a discussion for another day, however, and Davis’ hot hitting now will be a key to helping the Mets sustain their playoff push.
View the original article on Metstradamus: J.D. Davis is emerging as a keeper for the New York Mets