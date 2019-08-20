Home cooking could be New York Mets' key to success

So far, the Mets are 34-21 at home, an outstanding .618 winning percentage at Citi Field. The Mets have three home stands remaining: a nine game one beginning tonight, a 10 gamer, and a seven gamer to end the season. A lot of those games come against contenders, such as the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, and Los Angeles Dodgers. The home field advantage should be massive for the Mets, who have played 17-16 ball against winning teams at Citi Field this season.
The Mets are playing much better baseball now, so if they are able to duplicate that .618 winning percentage over their final 26 home games they’d go 16-10 at Citi Field. That would put the Mets at 80-70, giving them an excellent chance to make the playoffs if they can go 7-5 or better in their remaining road games. When the schedule came out a year ago, optimists circled this portion of the slate as a massive advantage for the Mets if they were in the hunt. The Mets have done their part so far, and now they have to take advantage of this gift from the scheduling gods.
