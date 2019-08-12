Brandon Nimmo could be on his way back to the New York Mets

Nimmo has been sidelined since May with a neck injury, and he was shut down for 30 days to let the issue recover. Things have improved for him recently, and Mike Puma of the New York Post reported last week that Nimmo is close to a rehab assignment.
It makes sense that other physical issues popped up while Nimmo has been out, especially since a neck injury can lead you to compensate for it in other ways. A rehab assignment may be a lengthy one for Nimmo, who hasn’t played a game since May, but if all goes well the Mets could have their center fielder back by the time rosters expand next month. Getting Nimmo back would essentially remove the risk of having to start either Lagares or Altherr on a regular basis, and it could give the Mets’ lineup some length and depth that they desperately need.
