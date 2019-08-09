8/9/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

It’s safe to say that the New York Mets (59-56) are on fire right now. The Mets have won six straight games, including a four game sweep of the Miami Marlins earlier this week, and have gone a major league best 19-6 since the All Star Break. All of that winning has brought the Mets to within a game of a National League wild card spot, and the team holding the top spot is coming to town this weekend. The Washington Nationals (61-53) are back in Queens to begin a massive three game series with the Mets tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Marcus Stroman (6-11, 3.07 ERA) to the mound tonight for his Citi Field debut. Stroman made his Mets’ debut last Saturday, giving up three runs in 4.1 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets rallied to win that game 7-5. The Nationals will counter with righty Stephen Strasburg (14-5, 3.72 ERA). Strasburg was hammered in his last start, giving up nine runs in 4.2 innings to lose to the Arizona Diamondbacks last Saturday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

