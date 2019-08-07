8/7/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (6-7, 4.60 ERA) to the bump today. Matz struggled in his last start, giving up five runs in 3.2 innings to lose to the Pittsburgh Pirates last Friday. The Marlins will counter with rookie right hander Jordan Yamamoto (4-2, 3.94 ERA). Yamamoto had a tough time in his last outing, allowing four runs in six innings against the Minnesota Twins last Thursday, but he was not a factor in the decision. The Marlins ended up winning that game 5-4.
- Matz is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season.
- Yamamoto has never faced the Mets before.
- After getting the day off yesterday both Amed Rosario and Michael Conforto are back in the Mets’ lineup. Rosario will bat second and start at shortstop while Conforto returns to center field and bats third.
- Jon Berti, who has been a pain in the neck for Mets’ pitchers this entire series, has a homer in his only career at bat against Matz.
- Weather could be a factor in today’s game. The forecast calls for strong scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, so this may be a race to get the game in before the worst weather arrives later.
