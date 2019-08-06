It’s official: the New York Mets (57-56) are in a playoff race. After sweeping yesterday’s doubleheader against the Miami Marlins (42-69), the Mets are back above .500 for the first time since May 2 and in the thick of the wild card race. The Mets are only 2.5 games out of a wild card spot and will look to continue their push by securing another win against the Marlins tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (8-6, 4.45 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler celebrated staying with the Mets by dominating in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to beat the Chicago White Sox last Thursday. The Marlins will counter with right hander Hector Noesi (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who is making his first big league start since 2015.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler has one start against the Marlins this season, allowing two runs in seven innings to pick up his third win of the year on May 10.
- Noesi is 11-4 with a 3.82 ERA in 21 starts for the Marlins’ AAA affiliate in New Orleans this season.
- Noesi has only made two relief appearances against the Mets in 2011, when he was a member of the New York Yankees.
- After leaving yesterday’s game with a hamstring cramp, Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ lineup. McNeil will bat leadoff and start in right field, giving Michael Conforto a night off.
- Todd Frazier and J.D. Davis are also back in the Mets’ lineup. Davis will start in left field and bat seventh while Frazier mans third base and bats fifth.
- Amed Rosario will get a night off. Adeiny Hechavarria will start at shortstop and hit seventh.
- Miguel Rojas has done very well against Wheeler, going 4 for 11 with two home runs and four RBI’s in his career against the righty.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 8/6/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins