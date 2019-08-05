8/5/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition

The Mets will send their ace, righty Jacob deGrom (6-7, 2.78 ERA), to the mound in Game 1. deGrom was excellent in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings against the Chicago White Sox last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets went on to win that game 4-2. The Marlins will counter with right hander Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.54 ERA). Alcantara was shelled in his last start, allowing seven runs in 4.2 innings to lose to the Minnesota Twins last Wednesday.
Both teams will turn to pitchers from their farm system for the night cap. The Mets will go with Walker Lockett (1-1, 7.82 ERA), who last pitched in the big leagues on July 20, allowing a run in five innings against the San Francisco Giants to earn his first win. The Marlins will counter with rookie Robert Dugger (8-9, 5.33 ERA between AA Jacksonville and AAA New Orleans), who is making his major league debut.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 7-4 against the Marlins so far in 2019, including winning two out of three at Marlins Park when the teams last met right after the All Star Break.
- The Mets swept a rain shortened two game series against the Marlins the last time they came to Citi Field back in May.
- Today’s doubleheader is the result of a May 12 rainout.
- deGrom is 7-7 with a 3.48 ERA in his career against the Marlins.
- Alcantara is 1-2 with a 3.48 ERA in three starts against the Mets this season.
- Neither pitcher in the night cap has faced the opposing team before.
- After getting a day of rest yesterday, Pete Alonso is back in the Mets’ starting lineup. Alonso will bat cleanup and play first base.
- The Mets have placed second baseman Robinson Cano (hamstring) on the injured list. Luis Guillorme was recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Cano’s place on the active roster.
- This is the Mets’ second double header of the season. The Mets split a day/night doubleheader with the Yankees in June.
- Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Michael Conforto have all homered against Alcantara in their careers.
- The Mets can get above .500 for the first time since May 2, when they beat the Cincinnati Reds to improve to 16-15, with a sweep of the twin bill.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 8/5/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition