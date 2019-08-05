8/5/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition

A lot has changed in a week for the New York Mets (55-56), who return home after a successful road trip. At this point a week ago, both Zack Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard were on the trading block and the Mets were not really super close to a playoff spot. After going 5-1 on the road, the Mets are now in position to get back over .500 for the first time since May and are only three games back of the second wild card. The Mets return home today to begin a seven game home stand with a straight doubleheader against the last place Miami Marlins (42-67). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field, with the second game slated to begin roughly a half hour after the conclusion of the first.

The Mets will send their ace, righty Jacob deGrom (6-7, 2.78 ERA), to the mound in Game 1. deGrom was excellent in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings against the Chicago White Sox last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets went on to win that game 4-2. The Marlins will counter with right hander Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.54 ERA). Alcantara was shelled in his last start, allowing seven runs in 4.2 innings to lose to the Minnesota Twins last Wednesday.

Both teams will turn to pitchers from their farm system for the night cap. The Mets will go with Walker Lockett (1-1, 7.82 ERA), who last pitched in the big leagues on July 20, allowing a run in five innings against the San Francisco Giants to earn his first win. The Marlins will counter with rookie Robert Dugger (8-9, 5.33 ERA between AA Jacksonville and AAA New Orleans), who is making his major league debut.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

Pre-Game Notes: