The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (9-7, 4.46 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler struggled mightily in his last start, giving up five runs in six innings against the Atlanta Braves last Saturday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 9-5. The Phillies will counter with their ace, righty Aaron Nola (12-4, 3.53 ERA). Nola pitched well against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, giving up three runs in seven innings of work, but was stuck with a tough luck loss.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 4-9 against the Phillies so far this season, including a 1-6 record at Citizen’s Bank Park.
- The Phillies swept a four game series from the Mets at Citizens’s Bank Park when the teams last met in late June.
- Wheeler is 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA in four starts against the Phillies this season.
- Nola is 1-0 with a 3.06 ERA in three starts against the Mets in 2019.
- Cesar Hernandez is 9 for 23 with a homer and two RBI’s in his career against Wheeler.
- Jeff McNeil is 5 for 16 with a double and two RBI’s against Nola.
- Wilson Ramos will get the day off today. Rene Rivera will catch and bat eighth.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 8/30/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies