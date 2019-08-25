8/25/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (8-7, 4.18 ERA) to the mound today. Matz was sharp in his last start, allowing two runs (only one earned) in 6.1 innings to beat the Cleveland Indians last Tuesday. The Braves will counter with lefty Dallas Keuchel (4-5, 4.14 ERA). Keuchel was also a winner his last time out, allowing a run in six innings against the Miami Marlins last Tuesday to pick up his fourth win of the season.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 1-1 with a 4.74 ERA in four starts against the Braves this season.
- Keuchel has faced the Mets once this year, tossing six shutout innings back on August 14, but was not a factor in the decision.
- After returning from the injured list yesterday, Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ lineup. McNeil will start at second base and bat second.
- Rene Rivera will catch today, giving Wilson Ramos the day off, and bat eighth.
- The Mets have recalled right hander Chris Mazza from AAA Syracuse to add a fresh arm to their bullpen. Chris Flexen was optioned to the minors to make room for Mazza on the active roster.
- Ronald Acuna Jr (3 for 9, 3B, RBI), Freddie Freeman (7 for 25, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI), and Josh Donaldson (2 for 7, HR, 2 RBI) have fared well against Matz in the past.
- Rivera is 3 for 6 with a double and two RBI’s in his career against Keuchel.
