8/24/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (9-7, 4.40 ERA) to the mound this evening. Wheeler struggled in his last turn, giving up four runs in five innings to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, and was bailed out of a loss when the Mets broke the game open in the seventh inning en route to an 11-5 victory. The Braves will counter with lefty Max Fried (14-4, 3.84 ERA). Fried was average in his last start, giving up three runs in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Braves went on to win that game 5-3.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WCBS
- Wheeler is 1-2 with a 5.82 ERA in three starts against the Braves this season.
- Fried is 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA in three starts against the Mets in 2018.
- Jeff McNeil has been activated from the injured list. Aaron Altherr was designated for assignment to make room for McNeil on the active roster.
- Ronald Acuna (5 for 12, 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Josh Donaldson (8 for 13, 2B, 2 RBI), Tyler Flowers (5 for 9, HR), Freddie Freeman (14 for 26, 3 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI) and Brian McCann (6 for 12, HR, 2 RBI) have all done well against Wheeler.
- J.D. Davis (4 for 8, RBI), Juan Lagares (5 for 11, 2B) and Wilson Ramos (3 for 6, 2B) have small sample size success against Fried.
