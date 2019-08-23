Select Page

8/23/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

8/23/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
The New York Mets (67-60) just keep on rolling. After completing a series sweep of the Cleveland Indians last night in a rain-shortened game, the Mets have won five in a row and are a season high seven games above .500. The Mets will look to keep the good times rolling as they continue their homestand with a weekend set against the first place Atlanta Braves (77-52). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Aug 22, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) doubles against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send righty Jacob deGrom (8-7, 2.61 ERA) to the mound today. deGrom was dominant against the Kansas City Royals last Saturday, allowing one run in seven innings to pick up his eighth win of the year. The Braves will counter with left hander Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 6.09 ERA). Foltynewicz didn’t get too far in his last start, allowing two runs in 4.2 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday. The Braves ended up winning that game 4-3.

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • The Mets are 5-8 against the Braves so far this season and dropped two out of three against them at SunTrust Park last week.
  • This is the Braves’ first trip to Citi Field since late June, when they won two out of three against the Mets.
  • deGrom is 1-2 with a 3.72 ERA in three starts against the Braves this season.
  • Foltynewicz is 1-1 with a 5.91 ERA in five career appearances (including four starts) against the Mets.
  • Todd Frazier and Wilson Ramos will get the night off. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat sixth while Tomas Nido catches and bats eighth.
  • Freddie Freeman (14 for 51, 2 2B, 3 HR, 5 RBI), Josh Donaldson (3 for 8, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Ronald Acuna (5 for 18, 2B, RBI) have fared well against deGrom.

