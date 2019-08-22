8/22/19 Game Preview: Cleveland Indians at New York Mets

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (8-6, 3.86 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard pitched well in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings against the Kansas City Royals last Friday, but was stuck with a tough luck loss after his teammates couldn’t give him enough run support. The Indians will counter with righty Aaron Civale (1-2, 1.50 ERA). Civale also was solid in his last start, giving up three runs (two earned) against the New York Yankees last Friday, but he also got handed a difficult loss.
- Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.
- The Mets have recalled reliever Chris Flexen from AAA Syracuse to add a fresh arm to their bullpen. Ruben Tejada was designated for assignment to make room for Flexen on the active roster.
- Carlos Santana (4 for 9, 2B) and Franmil Reyes (3 for 5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) have solid numbers against Syndergaard in their careers.
- This is the Mets’ final interleague game of the season. The Mets are 14-5 so far against the American League in 2019.
