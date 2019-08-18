8/18/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Kansas City Royals

It felt like pulling teeth at times, but the New York Mets (63-60) picked up a big win last night. Tied 1-1 in the seventh inning, Pete Alonso came through with a big two run single to help the Mets top the struggling Kansas City Royals (44-79) 4-1. The win evened up the series, and both teams will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (9-7, 4.36 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler struggled in his last start, giving up five runs in five innings to fall to the Atlanta Braves last Tuesday. The Royals will counter with righty Glenn Sparkman (3-8, 5.45 ERA). Sparkman pitched well in his last outing, giving up two runs (one earned) in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last Tuesday, but was handed a tough luck loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: