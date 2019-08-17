8/17/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Kansas City Royals

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (7-7, 2.68 ERA), to the mound this evening. deGrom didn’t last long in his last outing, giving up three unearned runs in five innings against the Washington Nationals last Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 7-4. The Royals will counter with righty Jakob Junis (8-10, 4.80 ERA). Junis recorded his second consecutive victory on Sunday, allowing two runs in six innings to beat the Detroit Tigers.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom has never faced the Royals in the regular season, but gave up four runs in five innings against them in Game 2 of the 2015 World Series to suffer a loss.
- Junis has never faced the Mets before.
- After getting the day off yesterday, Wilson Ramos is back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat fifth.
- J.D. Davis is our of the lineup with a calf injury. Aaron Altherr will start in left field and bat ninth.
