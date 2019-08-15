8/15/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

After riding high for a while, the New York Mets (61-59) are starting to skid. After Mickey Callaway’s controversial choice to pull Steven Matz after 79 pitches last night blew up, the Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves (72-50) to drop their third straight game and lose their first series in three weeks. The Mets will look to avoid a sweep and salvage the series finale tonight, with first pitch for the contest scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at SunTrust Park.
The Mets will send right hander Marcus Stroman (6-11, 3.20 ERA) to the mound today. Stroman was solid in his last start, allowing four runs in six plus innings against the Washington Nationals on Friday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets bailed Stroman out of a loss by walking off with a win in dramatic fashion. The Braves will counter with righty Julio Teheran (7-7, 3.35 ERA). Teheran was great in his last outing, allowing a run in seven innings to top the Miami Marlins last Friday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Stroman is 2-0 with a 0.71 ERA in two starts against the Braves in his career.
- Teheran is 1-1 with a 6.08 ERA in three starts against the Mets this season.
- After sitting with a lefty on the mound tonight, Joe Panik is back in the Mets’ lineup. Panik will start at second base and bat second.
- Pete Alonso is 4 for 6 with two doubles, a home run, and three RBI’s in his career against Teheran.
- This is the Mets’ final game of the season at SunTrust Park. The Mets are 3-6 in Atlanta so far this season.
