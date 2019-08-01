8/1/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago White Sox

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (7-6, 4.71 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler pitched well in his return from the injured list last Friday, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates. The White Sox will counter with one of their promising young pitching prospects, righty Dylan Cease (1-3, 6.86 ERA). Cease struggled against the Minnesota Twins last Friday, giving up five runs in five innings to suffer his third consecutive loss.
- Wheeler has one career start against the White Sox, where he allowed four runs in 5.1 innings, but it came back in his rookie year in 2013.
- Cease has never faced the Mets before.
- The Mets will use Robinson Cano as the designated hitter this afternoon, giving Adeiny Hechavarria another start, this time at second base.
- The Mets have already won their season series with the White Sox and will look to complete a sweep this afternoon.
