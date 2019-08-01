Select Page

8/1/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago White Sox

We’re heading into the dog days of summer, and the New York Mets (52-55) are as hot as the weather. The Mets ripped off their sixth straight win last night, scoring three runs in the ninth inning to top the Chicago White Sox (46-59) 4-2. The run has put the Mets right in the thick of the wild card race, and they will look to keep the good times rolling by completing a sweep of the White Sox this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jul 31, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) hits an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (7-6, 4.71 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler pitched well in his return from the injured list last Friday, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates. The White Sox will counter with one of their promising young pitching prospects, righty Dylan Cease (1-3, 6.86 ERA). Cease struggled against the Minnesota Twins last Friday, giving up five runs in five innings to suffer his third consecutive loss.

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Wheeler has one career start against the White Sox, where he allowed four runs in 5.1 innings, but it came back in his rookie year in 2013.
  • Cease has never faced the Mets before.
  • The Mets will use Robinson Cano as the designated hitter this afternoon, giving Adeiny Hechavarria another start, this time at second base.
  • The Mets have already won their season series with the White Sox and will look to complete a sweep this afternoon.

