8/11/2019 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Can the New York Mets pull off another heart stopping victory over the Washington Nationals? Well I’m sure they’ll settle for a nice, run of the mill victory as they go for the series sweep at Citi Field in a Sunday afternoon tilt to try to move into a playoff position.

All fans are supposed to receive a pack of baseball cards to commemorate National Baseball Card Day. If I were you though, I’d still get there early because those Jacob deGrom t-shirts were supposed to be for all fans on Friday, except that half the people in the stands had leftover Amed Rosario jerseys because they ran out of deGrom shirts. Take no chances.

How To Enjoy

On the radio side, it’s ESPN Deportes 1050 along with Howie and Wayne on WCBS 880. while Gare and Keith will handle the television duties on SNY. If you’re in Washington DC, their coverage is on MASN on the television side and 106.7 The Fan on the radio side. If neither of those options appeal to you, then why the hell did you schedule that business trip to Washington while they were playing the Mets, Karen?

The Pitchers

Jacob deGrom is coming off a stellar outing against the Marlins in the first game of their doubleheader on Monday. He gave up two runs in seven innings in a 6-2 victory.

deGrom has taught us that W-L records are passé, but it’s worth noting that since May 10th, when Anibal Sanchez was 0-6, he hasn’t lost a decision. He’s now 7-6 and since his last loss, Sanchez has pitched to a 2.76 ERA in 71 and 2/3, with a WHIP of 1.10. The Nats are 9-4 in his 13 starts in that span.

The Lineups

Basically the same lineup as Friday with Michael Conforto back up to the third spot. (And by the way, with the way Conforto has been hitting lately, the way he’s been hitting lefties lately, and the way he’s seeing the ball, just let him hit third against lefties too? He’s locked in. Let it ride.)

And for Washington:

Thank goodness the game is at Citi Field so that we don’t have to hear “Baby Shark” when Gerardo Parra bats.

Game Notes

Juan Soto, who has terrorized the Mets this weekend, is 1-for-8 lifetime against deGrom.

Anthony Rendon, who has terrorized the Mets this century, is hitting .071 against deGrom lifetime in 28 at-bats.

Trea Turner has 31 at-bats against deGrom and has a .290 career average.

Todd Frazier, in 19 at-bats, has a lifetime average of .053 against Sanchez.

The last time the Mets scored less than four runs in a game was July 27th … Matz’s complete game shutout against the Pirates, which was a 3-0 victory.

The Mets are hitting .291 during this eight game winning streak.

Then there’s this: