The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (8-5, 3.96 ERA) to the mound this evening. Syndergaard was excellent in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (9-5, 3.43 ERA). Corbin was beaten up in his last start, giving up five runs in 5.1 innings against his old team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Sunday. The Nationals bailed Corbin out of a loss but still fell 7-5 in the game.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in three starts against the Nationals this season.
- Corbin is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in four starts against the Mets in 2019.
- Wilson Ramos will catch Syndergaard for the first time since June tonight in order to keep his bat in the lineup.
- Anthony Rendon (11 for 34, 2 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI), Victor Robles (4 for 7, 3 HR, 4 RBI), Juan Soto (4 for 13, 2B, 2 RBI) and former Met Asdrubal Cabrera (4 for 7, 2 2B, RBI) have had success against Syndergaard in the past.
- Michael Conforto (6 for 17, 2B, 4 HR, 9 RBI), J.D. Davis (4 for 15, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Todd Frazier (6 for 19, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) and Pete Alonso (4 for 11, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI) have all done well against Corbin.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 8/10/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets