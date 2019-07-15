Select Page

Zack Wheeler headed to injured list with shoulder fatigue

The New York Mets’ ability to deal Zack Wheeler may have gotten a bit more complicated. Wheeler will not make his scheduled start against the Minnesota Twins after being placed on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue, Newsday’s Tim Healey reports.

This all but kills the possibility of jumping the market to get a Wheeler deal done early. Wheeler won’t be off the injured list until at least July 23, so he will only get two starts at most before the trade deadline. This could cause some interested teams to begin looking in other directions for starting pitching if they need help sooner.

Steven Matz is expected to take Wheeler’s start in Minnesota tomorrow. The Mets can go without a fifth starter until Saturday, so don’t be surprised if they wait until then to use a guy like Walker Lockett for a spot start.

