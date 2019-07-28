Winning Is Confusing

The Mets won their fourth straight game and fifth out of six on Sunday. The Mets came out on fire with six runs in the first inning as Michael Conforto blasted a two run HR to set the wheels in motion. Jason Vargas went five and 2/3’s for the victory (should have been six but Wilson Ramos couldn’t be bothered to block a strike three to end the sixth.) Thankfully the Mets gave themselves enough cushion to survive the Mets’ latest bullpen meltdown in the ninth courtesy of Tyler Bashlor and Edwin Diaz to win 8-7

Most teams out of contention wouldn’t let a four game winning streak in late July against two slumping teams change their direction at the trading deadline. Most teams would have a clear path as to what they want to do. The Mets, however, have gone from trading Noah Syndergaard for prospects to trading Syndergaard for Marcus Stroman to trading Syndergaard for Robbie Ray to …

It’s the kind of run that would confuse a team like the Mets, especially an inexperienced GM like Brodie Von Monorail, who is most likely looking to get back in the fans’ good graces after a fairly horrific winter. Add to that a meddling COO and an owner who thinks that the team’s fortunes are a product of bad feng shui, of course the Mets have no good plan. Hell they’re still too damn focused on clubhouse chemistry as if it was any sort of market inefficiency.

Of course they have no good plan. I bet you that I could quote the article without paying for the subscription: “The Mets’ front office is currently having internal discussions about whether to be a seller or whether to stand pat and ride this wave of success to a run towards the playoffs. There are discussions about bringing in a Marcus Stroman or a Robbie Ray to replace Noah Syndergaard as the team looks to be creative. But certain factions of ownership believe that you could still get a good return on Syndergaard if he’s traded this off-season instead of at the trading deadline, and they are currently mulling a scenario where they offer Zack Wheeler a qualifying offer in hopes that they would get an extra pick in the draft when he declines. But there is also a train of thought that the Mets need to replenish a farm system depleted by the Robinson Cano trade. There are also questions as to whether upper management will allow Brodie Van Wagenen to rush into a selling frenzy at the last minute without a clear plan.”

Am I close?

The Mets are on a four game winning streak. It’s currently confusing the people that run the team. Maybe it’ll save them from doing something stupid which would have long term consequences. But who knows. I’m just as confused as everybody else. (Especially after Diaz gave up a bomb in the ninth to perhaps scare all of those teams away.)

(P.S. Jeff McNeil suffered a bruised shin when he was hit by a pitch to lead off the game. He was pinch hit for when his turn came up again in the first. But the report is that X-rays were negative and that it was just a bruise. Hopefully the Mets don’t trade Syndergaard for a replacement utility player.)

Today’s Hate List

Get back to me after the trading deadline.