Watch: Home Run Derby champ Pete Alonso shatters bat over knee with authority

Mets young slugger Pete Alonso continues to make a name for himself every time he steps foot on the baseball diamond.

Alonso has been consistently putting up numbers all season, and he made himself known on the big stage during the All-Star Game festivities, when he slugged his way to a Home Run Derby title.

And anyone that watched him prepare for the derby, with his demeanor both on and off the field, knows that Alonso takes baseball very seriously. So when he struck out during Sunday’s game, he clearly was not happy about it, and he took his frustrations out on his poor bat.

That bat-knee-shatter was Bo Jackson-worthy.

