Tim Tebow is on the injured list in Syracuse

The New York Mets are probably going to be out of the playoff hunt by September, which will lead to obvious speculation that Tim Tebow could make his big league debut. Tebow is just one step away from the majors, playing this year with AAA Syracuse, and he hasn’t hit too well down there. In 77 games for Syracuse this season, Tebow is hitting just .163 with four homers and 98 strikeouts in 239 at bats. To make matters worse for the former football player, he has landed on the injured list with a finger injury.

Tebow suffered a left hand laceration fielding a ball on Sunday in Toledo, sending him to the 7-day injured list. The laceration required eight stitches because it landed in an awkward spot between his index finger, ring finger, and pinky, Syracuse.com reports. That scouting report came from Tebow’s AAA manager, Tony DeFrancesco, and he indicated there is no timetable for Tebow’s return. Tebow ended up having his 2018 season cut short due to injury, but it remains to be seen if this finger issue will keep him out of action for a long term.