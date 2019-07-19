Revenge Of The Seagulls

In the annals of torturous Mets losses, this one only registers on the Benitez scale for it’s length. Nine innings, this doesn’t even make the chart. Losing in 16 after taking the lead in the top half of the inning? Well, this registers. Kinda in the same way that there’s seismic activity during a Seahawks game . I mean, it’s no Pendleton. But we’ll remember this one.

The Mets had their chances to put this away earlier. For example, way back in the tenth when they had the bases loaded with one out and Will Smith struck out Michael Conforto (who started the game on the bench with a case of Madison-itis) and Jeff McNeil. The Mets also had a chance in the 13th with runners on first and third with Pete Alonso up. But Bruce Bochy brought in Trevor Gott to induce a harmless F8 from Alonso to end that threat.

The only thing left to do at that point was for Steve Gelbs to distract the seagulls to try to get Mets hitters better looks at the baseball.

It didn’t work (the seagulls deemed Gelbs not important enough to attack), but Alonso got his rip in the 16th off of Williams Jerez when he hit a solo shot to make it 2-1. At that point I couldn’t tell if the Mets were destined for victory, overdue for disaster, or if I was just getting punchy from the late night. Two out of three ain’t bad right?

Alex Dickerson and Brandon Crawford led off bottom of the 16th off Chris Mazza (who faced the minimum in the 15th) with back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning. From then on I was just hoping for the sweet release of defeat to be quick and painless … much in the same way Gelbs was probably hoping that when the seagulls finally did decide to make their move on him, that he wouldn’t feel a thing.

When Donovan Solano ripped a bases loaded single to give the Giants a 3-2 victory, I hardly felt a thing. A 16 inning loss is exactly the kind of loss that you would expect to end a too-little, too-late four game winning streak to get you to the lofty perch of seven games under .500. It’s an expected reminder of the mortality of the 2019 Mets. But rest assured that the Mets will be back at it tomorrow, battling like always. And with a now tired bullpen with just about everybody going on Thursday, Expect Jacob deGrom to be pushed to seven or even eight innings on Friday, while Jacob Rhame pitches the other 17.

Today’s Hate List