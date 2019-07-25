Noah Syndergaard addresses trade rumors leading up to deadline

The MLB trade deadline is looming, and Mets flamethrower Noah Syndergaard remains one of the top players available for acquisition.

Although, while it was initially looking like Syndergaard was a lock to be moved, even in the months leading up to the season, it appears he may actually remain with the team, even with the Mets making it known that they’re sellers this year.

Unfortunately for him and the team, his numbers this year are working against him. Syndergaard was nearly unhittable last season, with an ERA of 3.03, and 2.97 the year before that. However, 2019 has been a completely different story, as Syndergaard has had a few terrible outings, and he sports an ERA of 4.33.

But there’s still a chance that he’ll be moved, and he spoke about it on Thursday.

“I haven’t really had much of a discussion with the front office as far as the future of me being a Met,” Syndergaard said, via NESN. “But as of right now, I’m more than happy where I’m at right now and I look forward to continuing to put on this jersey.”

It seems like Thor is happy to be in New York for the time being, but we have to believe he’d wanna compete for a title again in the future.