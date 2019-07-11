Select Page

New York Mets&#039; second half rotation features return of Steven Matz

Posted by | Jul 11, 2019 | ,

New York Mets' second half rotation features return of Steven Matz
By: |
The New York Mets opted to skip Steven Matz’s final start of the first half, but his demotion to the bullpen wasn’t permanent. Matz is slated to rejoin the Mets’ starting rotation on Wednesday, July 20, when the team will be at Target Field to take on the Minnesota Twins. This will be the Mets’ fifth game after the All Star Break, meaning Matz clearly is at the bottom of the team’s starting five for the time being.

Jul 6, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws the ball against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will begin the second half in Miami, with Jason Vargas taking the ball in the series opener tomorrow night. Jacob deGrom, who pitched a scoreless inning in the All Star Game on Tuesday night, will pitch Saturday while Noah Syndergaard wraps up the Marlins’ series on Sunday. The Mets will be off on Monday before heading to Minneapolis to begin their two game set with the Twins on Tuesday, with Zack Wheeler and Matz scheduled to pitch those games.

, , , , , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: New York Mets&#039; second half rotation features return of Steven Matz



Related Posts

New York Mets wrap disastrous first half well out of contention

New York Mets wrap disastrous first half well out of contention

July 8, 2019

7/5/19 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

7/5/19 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

July 5, 2019

Can Zack Wheeler Learn To Love Dirty Water?

Can Zack Wheeler Learn To Love Dirty Water?

July 8, 2019

Bombed Out

Bombed Out

July 6, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino