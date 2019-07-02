This does make sense and it’s good to see that the front office has come to embrace the reality of their situation. For a while, General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen expressed confidence publicly that the Mets would turn their season around, but the Mets have instead flopped continuously. Over the course of the Mets’ critical 28 game stretch against mostly contenders this month, the team has gone just 8-15, making it nearly impossible for them to turn their season around.
The key now for the Mets is to maximize the return on the pieces they trade this summer. Zack Wheeler is a lock to get dealt in a market without a ton of quality starting pitching, while Todd Frazier and Jason Vargas are having good enough years to get something back in trade. The key here for the Mets is to eat salary on some of these contracts, particularly with Vargas and Frazier, to bolster the prospect return in trades. In the past, the Mets have simply dumped salary and taken lesser prospects back to put some more cash in their pockets. That strategy won’t cut it anymore since the Mets really aren’t that far away from being a good team, and it remains to be seen if the team’s modus operandi will change under Van Wagenen’s front office.
View the original article on Metstradamus: New York Mets are now expecting to become sellers