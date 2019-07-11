Select Page

New York Mets 2019 First Half MVP: Pete Alonso

Posted by | Jul 11, 2019 | ,

New York Mets 2019 First Half MVP: Pete Alonso
By: |
The New York Mets are off to another disappointing season, going 40-50, but there have been a few bright spots. Jeff McNeil is on pace to win the batting title, hitting .349 in the first half, and Jacob deGrom is having another strong season. There is no question, however, that the Mets’ most valuable player so far this season has been their star rookie first baseman, Pete Alonso.

Jul 9, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; National League infielder Pete Alonso (20) of the New York Mets hits a 2 RBI single against the American League during the eighth inning in the 2019 MLB All Star Game at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The numbers speak for themselves with Alonso, who is on pace to have one of the best offensive seasons in franchise history. Alonso already leads the team in home runs (30) and RBI’s (68), with the home run figure already shattering Darryl Strawberry’s franchise record for most long balls by a rookie. The Mets’ single season home run record, which has been held by Carlos Beltran and Todd Hundley with 41, is likely going to fall by the end of August at the rate Alonso is going.

Alonso, who added Home Run Derby champion to his list of accomplishments on Monday, is also the first Met since Lee Mazzilli to drive in multiple runs during an All Star Game. The Mets have also seen Alonso deliver a ton of big hits and clutch home runs, something that should serve him well as one of the new faces of this franchise. It’s hard to believe that the Mets didn’t feel he was ready for a big league call up a year ago, but now Alonso is the most indispensable hitter in this franchise.

, , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: New York Mets 2019 First Half MVP: Pete Alonso



Related Posts

New York Mets at the All Star Break: Revisiting preseason predictions

New York Mets at the All Star Break: Revisiting preseason predictions

July 10, 2019

Look: St. Lucie Mets' firework display goes horribly wrong, catches on fire

Look: St. Lucie Mets&#039; firework display goes horribly wrong, catches on fire

July 5, 2019

New York Mets wrap disastrous first half well out of contention

New York Mets wrap disastrous first half well out of contention

July 8, 2019

New York Mets will have a few pieces to trade this summer

New York Mets will have a few pieces to trade this summer

July 10, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino