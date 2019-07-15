Minor League Mondays: Will Toffey is having a tough year with Binghamton

After coming over from Oakland’s farm system last season, Toffey spent the rest of 2018 with the Rumble Ponies, where he hit a respectable .254 with four home runs and 19 RBI’s to go along with a solid .394 on base percentage. The Mets clearly weren’t sold on Toffey and had him repeat the level this season, and things haven’t gone as well this year. In 65 games for Binghamton, Toffey is hitting just .227 with four home runs and 22 RBI’s, although his on base percentage remains outstanding at .360.
The book on the 24 year old Toffey has been that he is a very good fielder who needs to develop more offensive ability to make the majors. That appears to be the case right now, as Toffey’s offensive numbers have been poor this season. Toffey is also getting close to his prime, so it’s fair to question how much more he will be able to develop going forward.
The Mets will no doubt have Toffey finish the year with Binghamton (he is currently on the injured list) with hopes he can finish strong. If all goes well next spring, Toffey will probably begin 2020 at AAA Syracuse, where he will be just a step away from the major leagues. Toffey probably needs to improve significantly with the bat to make the big club, especially given the plethora of options the Mets already have at the hot corner for next season.
