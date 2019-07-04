Mike's Met of the Month, June 2019: Jeff McNeil

While Alonso draws all the headlines for his prodigious power, McNeil has been the engine that drives the Mets’ offense. McNeil hit a whopping .373 in June, collecting 38 hits in 102 at bats, and he also drove in 19 runs, two behind Alonso and four off of Todd Frazier’s team leading 23 for June. The Mets also weren’t hurting for extra base pop from McNeil, who stroked 10 doubles and chipped in four homers as well, helping him earn his place on the NL All Star team. Even with the team struggling, McNeil and Alonso offer something for the die hard fans to watch on a day-to-day basis.
Previous Mets of the Month:
April: 1B Pete Alonso
May: SS Adeiny Hechavarria
