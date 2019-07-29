Select Page

It&#039;s Been Real, Jason

It's Been Real, Jason
Well, I won’t say “the” other shoe has dropped … yet. But perhaps an old pair of sneakers has dropped.

Jason Vargas will end up with one of the weirdest Mets tenures ever. First, a two game stop in 2007 when he couldn’t stay healthy, then a ballyhooed return which resulted in four awful months to start, then a very nice second season which was bookmarked with a renaissance after an appearance by Revolutionary War Scribe, and threatening to knock out a reporter, bro. All in all, it was a nice season reduced to a salary dump. (And Tim Spehr the sequel.)

At least the Mets now have the acceptable amount of starting pitchers in their rotation … for now. But why Bossert?

Oh.

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhh.

