It's Been Real, Jason

Jason Vargas will end up with one of the weirdest Mets tenures ever. First, a two game stop in 2007 when he couldn’t stay healthy, then a ballyhooed return which resulted in four awful months to start, then a very nice second season which was bookmarked with a renaissance after an appearance by Revolutionary War Scribe, and threatening to knock out a reporter, bro. All in all, it was a nice season reduced to a salary dump. (And Tim Spehr the sequel.)
At least the Mets now have the acceptable amount of starting pitchers in their rotation … for now. But why Bossert?
Oh.
Ohhhhhhhhhhhhh.
