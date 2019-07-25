Uh oh.
That sure as hell doesn’t sound like “we want a few arms and a leg for him”, which would be typical Mets to trade for a player with three arms and one leg.
This is starting to reek of trying to make up for one mistake (Diaz/Cano) by making another one. Syndergaard is just about to turn 27 and probably hasn’t even scratched the surface of what he can do. I’m not sure what allergy the Mets have to having players in their prime but trading him … the original lottery ticket that you cashed in on from the Dickey trade … for another lottery ticket is completely insane. Especially when you consider this: Do you trust Brodie Von Monorail to accurately scout other team’s prospects in a deal when he couldn’t be bothered to scout Jeff McNeil?
Noah Syndergaard has had one bad month! ONE!!!
If he goes, then short of McNeil and Pete Alonso, I want them all gone. Do this right or don’t do it at all. (P.S. I’m voting for not at all.)
View the original article on Metstradamus: Is Buster Olney ... Tripping? We'll Soon Find Out