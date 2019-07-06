This isn’t to say that Van Wagenen has been invisible from the public eye. Van Wagenen has appeared to the press to address the Tim Healey incident in Philadelphia, at press events to announce the signing of draft picks, and with The 7 Line Army on Tuesday as part of a previously scheduled appearance. During all of those events, he has declined to discuss the state of the current team, and that silence continued last night.
For as much criticism as Van Wagenen’s predecessor, Sandy Alderson, received for saying the wrong thing he at least spoke to the press before every home stand. Van Wagenen hasn’t lived up to that billing, doing the bare minimum to satisfy his obligations without owning up to the fact that the roster he assembled has flopped. The appearance with The 7 Line Army earned Van Wagenen some credit for sticking to his word despite the team’s poor play, but he took advantage of a relatively soft audience that was all too willing to pose for selfies instead of asking him what has gone wrong with the team.
In the end, Van Wagenen has turned too much into his boss, Jeff Wilpon. Wilpon almost never addresses the media, particularly when things are going poorly, and Van Wagenen hasn’t had to face the music for the fact that his boast of “come get us” after signing Jed Lowrie led to the Mets being caught by every team in the National League except the San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins. That’s not an acceptable performance for a New York GM, and Van Wagenen looks like a hypocrite for appearing everywhere when the Mets got off to a good start but vanishing when the going got tough.
View the original article on Metstradamus: Brodie Van Wagenen hasn't been very accountable of late