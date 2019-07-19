Brandon Nimmo has finally started baseball activities

Nimmo has begun swinging a bat, the first time he has done anything baseball related in a while. The Mets are being very cautious with Nimmo, who isn’t expected to even appear in minor league games until August. Considering how long Nimmo has been out of action, he will need a lengthy rehab assignment to get ready to return to the big league level. Don’t expect to see Nimmo patrolling the outfield in Queens again until just before rosters expand in September at the earliest, but this is a good sign of progress considering how troublesome neck injuries can be.
