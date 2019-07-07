7/7/19 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

Remember, it’s Spiderman Bobblehead day!
At least you won’t have to sit through a wedding …
How To Enjoy
The Mets are on WCBS 880 and ESPN Deportes 1050 on the radio side, or 94 WIP and WTTM 1680 if you’re in Philadelphia. If you’re watching on the idiot box, WPIX has your action today, and NBC Sports Philadelphia has the game on the Phillies side. (If you need another reason to root for the Mets, John Kruk calling a game while depressed about the score is highly entertaining.
The Pitchers
Zack Wheeler takes the mound in what may be one of his final starts in a Mets uniform. While Wheeler has toiled on the whole this season, his last three starts have been outstanding as he’s pitched to a 1.86 ERA in 19 and 1/3 innings against the Cubs, Phillies, and Yankees … no slouches there. Atlanta and Houston are circling the waters.
Aaron Nola went through what a lot of pitchers went through this season, and that’s getting used to the slicker baseballs with the super balls used as cores. He started the year with a 6.84 ERA in five starts. Since then, a 2.96 ERA, an OPS against of .652 and a 5.2 record in 13 starts (79 innings).
The Lineups
For the beleaguered good guys:
Juan Lagares gets the start in center field.
And for the visitors:
Looks like your standard Phillies lineup with Mikael Burrell batting 8th.
Game Notes
- Michael Conforto, who has great numbers against Vince Velasquez, is only hitting .154 against Nola with one home run in 26 at-bats.
- Bryce Harper, who has great numbers against Jacob deGrom, is only hitting .172 against Wheeler with two home runs in 29 at-bats.
- Mikael Franco has 6 HR’s and 15 RBI in 47 at-bats against the Mets this season, and is hitting .340 against the team. Against the rest of the league, Franco is hitting .205 with 7 HR’s and 26 RBI in 219 at-bats.
