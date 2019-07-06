7/6/19 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (5-4, 4.56 ERA) to the mound tonight. Syndergaard pitched well in his return from the injured list, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, but left the game in line for a loss. The Mets ended up rallying in the eighth inning, leaving Syndergaard with a no decision as the Mets won 8-5. The Phillies will counter with veteran righty Jake Arrieta (8-6, 4.43 ERA). Arrieta had a bit of trouble in his last start, allowing four runs in six innings against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, but ended up with a win anyway thanks to some superb offensive support from his teammates.
- Syndergaard faced the Phillies back in Philadelphia on April 15, giving up five runs in five innings, but was bailed out of a loss when the Mets rallied to win that game 7-6.
- Arrieta is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts against the Mets this season.
- Tomas Nido will catch for Syndergaard tonight and bat eighth.
- Several Phillies’ hitters have strong numbers against Syndergaard, including Bryce Harper (8 for 27, 2B, 4 RBI), Cesar Hernandez (10 for 25, 2 RBI), Rhys Hoskins (4 for 11, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI), Maikel Franco (6 for 21, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) and Jean Segura (5 for 10, 2B).
- Todd Frazier (8 for 29, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI) and Jeff McNeil (10 for 17, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) have fared well against Arrieta.
