7/5/19 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (4-7, 3.32 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom delivered a quality start last Friday, holding the Atlanta Braves to three runs in six innings of work, but was stuck with a loss thanks to a lack of run support from his teammates. The Phillies will counter with righty Vince Velasquez (2-5, 4.73 ERA). Velasquez got beaten up by the Miami Marlins last Friday, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings to suffer his fifth loss of the season.
- The Mets are 3-7 against the Phillies so far this season and got swept in a four game set in Philadelphia last week.
- The Mets took two out of three against the Phillies at Citi Field back in April, Philadelphia’s only trip into Queens so far this year.
- deGrom is 7-1 with a 2.20 ERA in 14 career starts against the Phillies.
- Velasquez has faced the Mets once this season, tossing five scoreless innings to earn a win at Citi Field back on April 24.
- For the first time in four starts, Wilson Ramos is catching Jacob deGrom today. Ramos will bat seventh.
- Bryce Harper (10 for 31, 2 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI), Rhys Hoskins (3 for 11, 2B), and Maikel Franco (6 for 22, 2 2B) have fared well against deGrom in their careers.
- Michael Conforto has torched Vince Velasquez, going 6 for 14 with three home runs and seven RBI’s in his career against the Phillies’ right hander.
