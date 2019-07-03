7/3/19 Game Preview: New York Yankees at New York Mets

The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (3-3, 3.66 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas pitched well against the Philadelphia Phillies last Wednesday, giving up two runs in 6.1 innings, but was left with a no decision when the bullpen blew his lead in a 5-4 loss. The Yankees will counter with right hander Domingo German (9-2, 3.86 ERA). German last pitched on June 7th, when he gave up four runs in six innings to lose to the Cleveland Indians, before landing on the injured list with a hip problem.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Vargas faced the Yankees at Yankee Stadium back on June 11, giving up three runs in six innings to pick up a win.
- German is 0-1 with a 6.52 ERA in two career starts against the Mets.
- After sitting out the past two games with lefties on the mound, Dominic Smith is back in the Mets’ lineup. Smith will start in left field and bat sixth.
- Edwin Encarnacion (8 for 32, 2 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI), Brett Gardner (5 for 16, 3B, HR, 3 RBI), Didi Gregorius (3 for 7, HR, 3 RBI) and Aaron Hicks (4 for 14, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) all have good numbers against Vargas.
- J.D. Davis, Todd Frazier, and Adeiny Hechavarria have all homered against German in their careers.
