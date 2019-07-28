7/28/2019 Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

You get a free visor if you visit the park today. And remember:
Did anybody tell them that maybe they should take the train to the game? Just wondering.
How To Enjoy
The Mets will be on WPIX today as Gare and Keith take you through. (Ronnie is off doing Dodgers/Nationals on TBS.) You could also catch the game on WCBS 880 and ESPN Deportes 1050 if you so choose. If you’re in Pittsburgh stocking up on Iron City Beer for your long work week ahead, you can check out the game on AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh or KDKA FM 93.7,
The Pitchers
Jason Vargas was brilliant against San Diego in his last start, giving up one hit in six innings. He’s at 5-5 with a 3.96 ERA and a WHIP of 1.25 on the season as he gets the start against the Pirates.
Chris Archer was traded to Pittsburgh with much fanfare last year, but it hasn’t gone as well as the Pirates had hoped. This season has been a boondoggle for Archer, as he is 3-7 with a 5.40 ERA and a WHIP of 1.417. Most notably, his HR/9 went from 1.2 last season to 2.2 this year, and his BB/9 has gone from 3.0 to 4.4. What makes the deal worse for the Pirates is that they sent Austin Meadows to Tampa in that deal. Meadows made the All-Star team this season with a batting average of .286, an OPS of .879, and an OPS+ of 131.
Archer’s last three starts have been a slight improvement from his overall performance, pitching two quality starts in that span. He goes for the Pirates today.
The Lineups
Exact same starting eight as Saturday.
And for the Buccos;
Melky Cabrera and Bryan Reynolds flip[flop in the order, and Josh Bell gets the day off. Adam Frazier comes into the lineup playing 2B, and Jose Osuna moves to 1B.
Game Notes
- This will be Archer’s second ever game at Citi Field. and first ever start as the road pitcher. Archer pitched for the Rays against the Yankees on September 13th, 2017 as the Rays were displaced by Hurricane Irma. Tampa Bay was the designated home team. Archer was pulled after giving up three runs in four innings due to a pitch count of 92.
- Robinson Cano has a weird stat line in his career against Archer. He’s 0-for-16 with two RBI which came on a sac fly and a bases loaded walk.
- Melky Cabrera has a lifetime average of .357 with an OPS of 1.071 with two home runs and nine RBI in 28 career at-bats against Vargas career.
- If Josh Bell was to make a pinch hitting appearance late in today’s game, it’s good to know that he has three career home runs at Citi Field. Two of them came off current Mets relievers: Robert Gsellman and Tyler Bashlor.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 7/28/2019 Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets